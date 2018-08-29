Wowbit (WWB) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Wowbit has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $65,099.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001227 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003411 BTC.

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,074,832 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/ . Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

