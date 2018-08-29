WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 267.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,070,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,264 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $43,669,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,746.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,689,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,833,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $35,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

