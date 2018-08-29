Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMGI. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $164,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $36,092.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,627 shares of company stock worth $1,851,722 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

