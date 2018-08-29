Xencor Inc (XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Xencor stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $5,489,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Kuch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,651 shares of company stock worth $22,763,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

