Xperi (XPER) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xperi earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4511044024549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Xperi stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,963. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $783.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.60. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

