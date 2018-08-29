Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.93. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

