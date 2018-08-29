Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $238,000 in Strayer Education Inc (STRA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

In other Strayer Education news, insider Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $12,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $678,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,482,147.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $138.84.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Strayer Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.