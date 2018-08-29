Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 4,100 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 53.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

