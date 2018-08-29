Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $452.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $332.61 and a 1 year high of $458.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

In related news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total transaction of $234,327.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.