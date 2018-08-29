Zachary R. George Purchases 4,494 Shares of Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TZZ) Stock

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:TZZ) Director Zachary R. George bought 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,302.24.

Shares of TSE TZZ opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.12.

About Trez Capital Mortgage Investment

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.

