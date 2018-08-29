Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $949,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,301,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,255 shares in the company, valued at $73,466,096.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,250 shares of company stock worth $7,560,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $2,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 596,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

