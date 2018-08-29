Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allstate Corp (ALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) will announce sales of $8.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the lowest is $8.53 billion. Allstate posted sales of $9.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year sales of $34.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $34.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.34 billion to $35.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ALL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,282. Allstate has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $2,202,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 195.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

