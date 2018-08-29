Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Mellanox Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNX. Benchmark increased their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a $103.00 target price on Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,550 shares of company stock worth $31,639,596. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

