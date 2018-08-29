Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rev Group Inc (REVG) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Rev Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.94 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Rev Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 9,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,377. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,438.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

