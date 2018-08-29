Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diversified Restaurant’s earnings. Diversified Restaurant posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diversified Restaurant.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Diversified Restaurant news, Chairman T. Michael Ansley sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,314,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phyllis A. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,799. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.21. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

