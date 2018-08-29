Zacks: Analysts Expect Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.57. Esterline Technologies reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esterline Technologies.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

ESL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Esterline Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,483,000 after purchasing an additional 373,639 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 6,585.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 5,995.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ESL stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Esterline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esterline Technologies (ESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.