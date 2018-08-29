Zacks: Analysts Expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). Hornbeck Offshore Services posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

HOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

NYSE:HOS opened at $4.41 on Friday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 150,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

