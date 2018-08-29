Zacks: Analysts Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NMM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 432,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $333.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 385,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,408,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

