Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $15.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $15.10 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $12.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $56.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $56.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $68.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 192.23%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

