Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock Co (WRK) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. WestRock has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 65.65%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

