Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report $50.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. DHT reported sales of $54.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $192.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.02 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $251.18 million to $319.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Pareto Securities lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 666.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

