Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Corp (LC) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. LendingClub posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $527,000 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,480,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 42,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 8.75. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.