Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc (SHOP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Shopify has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $176.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.