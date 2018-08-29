Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($36.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,479.91% and a negative return on equity of 132.11%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Sendek sold 2,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,676 shares of company stock worth $187,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 19,604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 255,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,830,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,731. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

