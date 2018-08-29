Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp (BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. TopBuild posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $81.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

In other news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 173.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

