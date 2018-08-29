Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,649. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.16.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $424,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,257,200 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regenxbio by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

