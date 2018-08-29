Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hoya (HOCPY) to Hold

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Hoya has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

About Hoya

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

