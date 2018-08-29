Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Sell

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies has underperformed its industry in a year's time. The company’s operating margins have been dull of late. Declining revenues in the dental segment is another headwind. The fall in the segment is driven by lower sales of CEREC and digital technology products. On the brighter side, the company’s strong fiscal 2019 guidance buoys optimism. We are upbeat about the Animal Health segment that has been performing well lately. The company provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diversified product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are key growth catalysts.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of PDCO opened at $23.68 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,773,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after buying an additional 124,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 240.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 341,289 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,994,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,216,000 after buying an additional 196,038 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 75.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

