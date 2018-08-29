Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyondspring (BYSI) to Hold

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.35.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

