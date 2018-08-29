Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DMCAF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.