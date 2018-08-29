Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 295,917 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 151,101 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,665,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 64,414 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 154,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 853,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

