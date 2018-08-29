Zacks: Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $28.50 on Friday. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $354.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other Marlin Business Services news, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

