Zacks: Mercury General Co. (MCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 32.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. 331,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,002. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mercury General has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $60.19.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.56 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

