Zacks: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Odonate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 5,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,943. The firm has a market cap of $548.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 49,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $968,360.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 22,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $431,793.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 886,794 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 610,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

