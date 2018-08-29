Zacks: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) Given $12.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Staffing 360 Solutions an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

STAF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 555,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,017. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 541.26% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

