Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) and Hecla Mining (HL) Financial Comparison

Zenyatta Ventures (NYSE: HL) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zenyatta Ventures alerts:

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and Hecla Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A N/A -$2.16 million N/A N/A Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.34 -$23.51 million $0.10 28.30

Zenyatta Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Zenyatta Ventures does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -7.94% -7.90% Hecla Mining -1.02% 2.91% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zenyatta Ventures and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Zenyatta Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Zenyatta Ventures on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns interests in the Fire Creek mine located primarily in Lander County, Nevada; the Hollister mine located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Midas property located northeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenyatta Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenyatta Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.