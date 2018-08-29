Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Achieves $5.11 Million

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 2% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $99,514.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00295708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00157284 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.