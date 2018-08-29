Zhaopin (ZPIN) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.26

Media coverage about Zhaopin (NYSE:ZPIN) has trended negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zhaopin earned a coverage optimism score of -0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7884806355511 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE ZPIN remained flat at $$18.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Zhaopin has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Zhaopin

Zhaopin Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating an online recruitment platform in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides human resources related services, including campus recruitment, executive searches and print advertising. Its Website, zhaopin.com, is a career-focused Website in China.

