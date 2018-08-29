Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) CFO Jennifer Rock Sells 423 Shares

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jennifer Rock sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $20,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $375,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,850 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $279,103.50.

On Thursday, July 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,444 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $89,441.36.

On Monday, June 11th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,447 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $90,567.73.

Z stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 1,071,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,233. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,663,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

