Zuora (ZUO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.16-0.15) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.62-0.59) EPS.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.