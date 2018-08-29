Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 9,100 Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLUB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Town Sports International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 158,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Town Sports International by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Town Sports International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

In related news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 35,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $360,821.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,545.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. equities research analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLUB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Town Sports International to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Town Sports International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.