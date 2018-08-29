Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $155,000 Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graham were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Graham by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 222,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,040,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC opened at $563.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.57. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $536.90 and a one year high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. The company had revenue of $672.68 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.32%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. O’shaughnessy bought 1,360 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $547.48 per share, for a total transaction of $744,572.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,298.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total value of $655,216.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

