$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. Spark Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spark Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $138,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason K. Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,223 shares of company stock valued at $597,922. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 3,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,793. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.08%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

