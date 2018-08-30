$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 341.23% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $28,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZM. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,168,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OZM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 101,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,096. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $916.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.