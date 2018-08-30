$0.13 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Sapiens International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 913,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 590,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

