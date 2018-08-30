$0.28 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Waldron LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,063,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,971,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 242,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 154,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

