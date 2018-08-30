$0.30 EPS Expected for ILG Inc (ILG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ILG’s earnings. ILG posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ILG will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ILG.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.00 million. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,165,000 after buying an additional 294,802 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,638,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ILG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 102,978 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ILG by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ILG by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 610,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILG opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ILG has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

