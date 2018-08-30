$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InfraREIT’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InfraREIT will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InfraREIT.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. InfraREIT had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. InfraREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HIFR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFR. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

