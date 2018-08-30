$0.35 EPS Expected for RealPage Inc (RP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.14 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

RP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 46,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,257. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.07. RealPage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $236,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,231.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $26,757,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,181,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,607,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,017,867 shares of company stock valued at $236,837,806. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 139,389 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,100,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 163,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 764,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

