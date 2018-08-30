$0.71 EPS Expected for Aramark (ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.75. Aramark reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 1,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,617. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

